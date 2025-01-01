Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

123,354 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS FWD

12898466

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS FWD

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,354KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY1E0364272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-372-1820

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2014 Mazda CX-5