Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything from family road trips to snowy Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD, available now at JSC Auto Sales! This sleek grey crossover boasts a powerful 3.7L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving. Step inside and enjoy a comfortable black leather interior featuring heated mirrors, a sunroof, and a premium sound system with a CD player.
With its all-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence, while the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags ensure peace of mind for you and your passengers. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Mazda CX-9 is the perfect vehicle for your active lifestyle.
Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, from snowy roads to muddy trails.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and soak up the sun with the spacious sunroof.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and safe on those cold winter mornings with heated mirrors.
- Premium Sound System with CD Player: Enjoy your favorite music with the high-quality sound system.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the spacious and comfortable cabin with leather seats and ample cargo space.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience this fantastic SUV for yourself!
Price excludes taxes and licensing fees
