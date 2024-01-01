Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything from family road trips to snowy Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD, available now at JSC Auto Sales! This sleek grey crossover boasts a powerful 3.7L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving. Step inside and enjoy a comfortable black leather interior featuring heated mirrors, a sunroof, and a premium sound system with a CD player.</p><p>With its all-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence, while the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags ensure peace of mind for you and your passengers. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Mazda CX-9 is the perfect vehicle for your active lifestyle.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence, from snowy roads to muddy trails.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and soak up the sun with the spacious sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and safe on those cold winter mornings with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System with CD Player:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music with the high-quality sound system.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the spacious and comfortable cabin with leather seats and ample cargo space.</li></ol><p>Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience this fantastic SUV for yourself!</p><p><em>Price excludes taxes and licensing fees</em></p>

2014 Mazda CX-9

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Touring AWD

Touring AWD

2014 Mazda CX-9

Touring AWD

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TB3CA4E0435759

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Mazda CX-9