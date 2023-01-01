Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA2

63,700 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DE1KY4E0178772

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 63,700 KM

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2014 Mazda MAZDA2