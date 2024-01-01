Menu
PUSH-BUTTON START / AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS

Confirm all features that are not safety related with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

229,816 KM

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX-SKY

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

229,816KM
Used
VIN jm1bm1u71e1119610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,816 KM

Vehicle Description

PUSH-BUTTON START / AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS

 

Confirm all features that are not safety related with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Mazda MAZDA3