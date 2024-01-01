$8,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX-SKY
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX-SKY
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
$8,699
+ taxes & licensing
229,816KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN jm1bm1u71e1119610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,816 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
PUSH-BUTTON START / AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS
Confirm all features that are not safety related with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2011 Ford Ranger 4WD SuperCab 126" XLT 211,360 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4DR WGN TOURING 200,360 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLT 154,542 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,699
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2014 Mazda MAZDA3