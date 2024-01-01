Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle thats perfect for families on the go? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda MAZDA5 GS, available at JSC Auto Sales! This versatile SUV/Crossover offers the perfect blend of practicality and style, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable grey interior. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency.</p><p>With 242,463 km on the odometer, this MAZDA5 is ready to take on whatever adventures you have in store. It boasts a wealth of convenient features, including automatic headlights, power windows and locks, and a CD player for those long road trips. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags for peace of mind.</p><p>Here are just a few of the features that make this MAZDA5 truly stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile:</strong> The MAZDA5 offers ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs a versatile vehicle.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2.5L 4-cylinder engine is known for its impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Comfort and Convenience:</strong> Enjoy features like power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with a comfortable interior that makes every journey enjoyable.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> With anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, you can drive with confidence knowing youre protected.</li><li><strong>Reliable and Durable:</strong> Mazda vehicles are renowned for their reliability and durability, making this MAZDA5 a solid investment.</li></ol><p>Come down to JSC Auto Sales today to see this fantastic MAZDA5 in person and experience its versatility for yourself!</p><p><em>price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 242,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

