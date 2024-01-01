$6,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 242,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle that's perfect for families on the go? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda MAZDA5 GS, available at JSC Auto Sales! This versatile SUV/Crossover offers the perfect blend of practicality and style, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable grey interior. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency.
With 242,463 km on the odometer, this MAZDA5 is ready to take on whatever adventures you have in store. It boasts a wealth of convenient features, including automatic headlights, power windows and locks, and a CD player for those long road trips. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags for peace of mind.
Here are just a few of the features that make this MAZDA5 truly stand out:
- Spacious and Versatile: The MAZDA5 offers ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs a versatile vehicle.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2.5L 4-cylinder engine is known for its impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy features like power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with a comfortable interior that makes every journey enjoyable.
- Safety First: With anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, you can drive with confidence knowing you're protected.
- Reliable and Durable: Mazda vehicles are renowned for their reliability and durability, making this MAZDA5 a solid investment.
Come down to JSC Auto Sales today to see this fantastic MAZDA5 in person and experience its versatility for yourself!
price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
