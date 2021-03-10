Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

74,099 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

GS HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

  1. 6710219
74,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6710219
  • Stock #: 60882A
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL4E0174401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 60882A
  • Mileage 74,099 KM

Vehicle Description

This Spacious Mazda5 Features: Heated Seats, Power-Windows, Power-Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Auxiliary, USB & CD Player!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers!


SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.
EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

