$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST
$10,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable workhorse with plenty of hauling and towing capacity? Look no further than this 2014 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST from True North Auto Brokers. This white pickup truck is ready to take on any task you throw its way, with its powerful 8-cylinder engine and robust 4-wheel drive system. The spacious crew cab comfortably seats five and provides ample room for both passengers and cargo. With a clean silver interior and a host of convenient features, this RAM is sure to impress.
This RAM 1500 is in excellent condition, despite having 239,005 km on the odometer. It's clear that this truck has been well-maintained and cared for. The exterior is in pristine condition, and the interior is clean and comfortable. You'll appreciate the smooth automatic transmission, the responsive power steering, and the comfortable ride. With its impressive features and reliable performance, this RAM is a true workhorse that's perfect for anyone who needs a truck that can handle anything.
Five of its most sizzling features:
- Powerful 8-Cylinder Engine: Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful engine.
- Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy enhanced visibility, even in low-light conditions.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for comfort and control.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
