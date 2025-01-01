Menu
The 2014 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST is the perfect blend of rugged power and practicality. Built to handle tough jobs and challenging terrains, this truck features a durable 4WD system and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, making it ideal for both work and play. With its spacious Quad Cab, you'll enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo alike.

Key Features:

4WD Capability: Tackle all types of terrain with confidence, from rough roads to off-road trails.
Spacious Quad Cab: Room for up to six passengers and extra space for your gear.
Efficient 6-Cylinder Engine: Smooth performance and solid fuel economy for everyday use.
Automatic Headlights: Drive with added safety as the headlights adjust automatically to changing light conditions.
Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and maintain clear visibility, even in freezing temperatures.
Convenient Features: Air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and cruise control for a comfortable ride.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.

2014 RAM 1500

251,367 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

12164625

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
251,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FGXES212708

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 251,367 KM

The 2014 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST is the perfect blend of rugged power and practicality. Built to handle tough jobs and challenging terrains, this truck features a durable 4WD system and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, making it ideal for both work and play. With its spacious Quad Cab, you’ll enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo alike.

Key Features:

  • 4WD Capability: Tackle all types of terrain with confidence, from rough roads to off-road trails.
  • Spacious Quad Cab: Room for up to six passengers and extra space for your gear.
  • Efficient 6-Cylinder Engine: Smooth performance and solid fuel economy for everyday use.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive with added safety as the headlights adjust automatically to changing light conditions.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and maintain clear visibility, even in freezing temperatures.
  • Convenient Features: Air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and cruise control for a comfortable ride.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 RAM 1500