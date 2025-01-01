$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 251,367 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST is the perfect blend of rugged power and practicality. Built to handle tough jobs and challenging terrains, this truck features a durable 4WD system and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, making it ideal for both work and play. With its spacious Quad Cab, you’ll enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo alike.
Key Features:
- 4WD Capability: Tackle all types of terrain with confidence, from rough roads to off-road trails.
- Spacious Quad Cab: Room for up to six passengers and extra space for your gear.
- Efficient 6-Cylinder Engine: Smooth performance and solid fuel economy for everyday use.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with added safety as the headlights adjust automatically to changing light conditions.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and maintain clear visibility, even in freezing temperatures.
- Convenient Features: Air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and cruise control for a comfortable ride.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
