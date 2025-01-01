Menu
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br />Give us a call 437-410-2105</span></p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></strong></p>

2014 RAM 1500

178,335 KM

$17,299

+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

12872960

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,335KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT7ES124263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

$17,299

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 RAM 1500