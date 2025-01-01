$16,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,662KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT7ES124263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,662 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105
✅ Sold Certified
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JC&DC Motors
2014 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport 178,662 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLT1 247,108 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 300 Touring 263,847 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Email JC&DC Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JC&DC Motors
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
289-252-XXXX(click to show)
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing>
JC&DC Motors
289-252-1583
2014 RAM 1500