2014 RAM 1500
ST
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
139,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9181243
- Stock #: U0762
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT0ES103090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 139,967 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
