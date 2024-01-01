$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback from True North Auto Brokers! This silver beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with gray cloth seats, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, it delivers smooth and efficient performance while keeping you connected to the road with its All Wheel Drive system. At just 224,743km, this Outback has plenty of life left in it and is ready for its next chapter with you!
This Outback is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. The comfortable bucket seats are perfect for long drives, while the automatic headlights and cruise control make driving at night and on the highway effortless. The heated mirrors come in handy during those chilly Canadian winters, while the keyless entry and power locks provide convenience and security. Stay warm and safe all year round with the heated mirrors and rear window defroster.
This Subaru Outback offers the perfect blend of practicality, reliability, and comfort, making it a fantastic choice for any driver. Visit True North Auto Brokers today and experience the Subaru difference for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
