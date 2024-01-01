Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback from True North Auto Brokers! This silver beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with gray cloth seats, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, it delivers smooth and efficient performance while keeping you connected to the road with its All Wheel Drive system. At just 224,743km, this Outback has plenty of life left in it and is ready for its next chapter with you!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Outback is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. The comfortable bucket seats are perfect for long drives, while the automatic headlights and cruise control make driving at night and on the highway effortless. The heated mirrors come in handy during those chilly Canadian winters, while the keyless entry and power locks provide convenience and security. Stay warm and safe all year round with the heated mirrors and rear window defroster.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Subaru Outback offers the perfect blend of practicality, reliability, and comfort, making it a fantastic choice for any driver. Visit True North Auto Brokers today and experience the Subaru difference for yourself!</p>

2014 Subaru Outback

224,743 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback

12005278

2014 Subaru Outback

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,743KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BRGBC6E3260113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback from True North Auto Brokers! This silver beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with gray cloth seats, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, it delivers smooth and efficient performance while keeping you connected to the road with its All Wheel Drive system. At just 224,743km, this Outback has plenty of life left in it and is ready for its next chapter with you!

This Outback is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. The comfortable bucket seats are perfect for long drives, while the automatic headlights and cruise control make driving at night and on the highway effortless. The heated mirrors come in handy during those chilly Canadian winters, while the keyless entry and power locks provide convenience and security. Stay warm and safe all year round with the heated mirrors and rear window defroster.

This Subaru Outback offers the perfect blend of practicality, reliability, and comfort, making it a fantastic choice for any driver. Visit True North Auto Brokers today and experience the Subaru difference for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Subaru Outback