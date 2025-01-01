$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,743 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn 2.5i AWD | Rugged, Reliable, and Adventure-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn 2.5i AWD is a versatile and reliable wagon that combines Subaru’s legendary all-wheel-drive system with a spacious interior and rugged capabilities. Whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, the Outback offers a smooth, confident ride in any condition.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder – Provides a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency for both city driving and outdoor excursions.
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) – Ensures smooth and efficient shifting for a comfortable driving experience.
Drivetrain: AWD – Subaru’s renowned all-wheel-drive system for enhanced traction and stability, making it ideal for all-weather driving and off-road capabilities.
Cab: 4-Door Wagon – Spacious interior with plenty of cargo room and comfortable seating for passengers, perfect for long trips or hauling gear.
Technology: 6.2-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, AM/FM/CD Audio System for entertainment and connectivity on the go.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and a Rearview Camera for added safety and confidence on every drive.
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for an AWD vehicle, offering an efficient option for both daily commuting and weekend adventures.
Comfort: Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, and Cruise Control for added convenience and comfort during every drive.
The 2014 Subaru Outback is the perfect vehicle for those looking for a reliable, capable, and comfortable wagon that can handle a variety of terrains. With its all-wheel-drive system and practical features, it’s ready for both daily commuting and off-road adventures.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JSC AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583