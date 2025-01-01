Menu
2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn 2.5i AWD | Rugged, Reliable, and Adventure-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn 2.5i AWD is a versatile and reliable wagon that combines Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive system with a spacious interior and rugged capabilities. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, the Outback offers a smooth, confident ride in any condition.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder – Provides a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency for both city driving and outdoor excursions.

Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) – Ensures smooth and efficient shifting for a comfortable driving experience.

Drivetrain: AWD – Subaru's renowned all-wheel-drive system for enhanced traction and stability, making it ideal for all-weather driving and off-road capabilities.

Cab: 4-Door Wagon – Spacious interior with plenty of cargo room and comfortable seating for passengers, perfect for long trips or hauling gear.

Technology: 6.2-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, AM/FM/CD Audio System for entertainment and connectivity on the go.

Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and a Rearview Camera for added safety and confidence on every drive.

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for an AWD vehicle, offering an efficient option for both daily commuting and weekend adventures.

Comfort: Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, and Cruise Control for added convenience and comfort during every drive.

The 2014 Subaru Outback is the perfect vehicle for those looking for a reliable, capable, and comfortable wagon that can handle a variety of terrains. With its all-wheel-drive system and practical features, it's ready for both daily commuting and off-road adventures.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JSC AUTO SALES

2014 Subaru Outback

224,743 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium

12377883

2014 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,743KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGBC6E3260113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Subaru Outback