Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=158 data-end=287><strong data-start=158 data-end=287>2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/ Sport Package | Rugged, Efficient, and Adventure-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=289 data-end=667>Built for those who crave capability and style, the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i with Sport Package delivers confident performance, advanced safety, and the versatility to take you wherever the road—or trail—leads. With Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a fuel-efficient Boxer engine, this compact crossover is ready for both city streets and weekend getaways.</p><p class= data-start=669 data-end=688>✅ <strong data-start=671 data-end=688>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=690 data-end=1091><strong data-start=690 data-end=701>Engine:</strong> 2.0L 4-Cylinder Subaru BOXER – Smooth, balanced power with exceptional efficiency<br data-start=783 data-end=786 /><strong data-start=786 data-end=803>Transmission:</strong> CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) – Optimized for fuel economy and responsive driving<br data-start=896 data-end=899 /><strong data-start=899 data-end=914>Drivetrain:</strong> Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive – Standard AWD for outstanding traction in all conditions<br data-start=1000 data-end=1003 /><strong data-start=1003 data-end=1011>Cab:</strong> 4-Door Crossover SUV – Comfortable seating for five with generous cargo space</p><p class= data-start=1093 data-end=1124><strong data-start=1093 data-end=1122>Sport Package Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=1125 data-end=1217><li class= data-start=1125 data-end=1145><p class= data-start=1127 data-end=1145>17 Alloy Wheels</p></li><li class= data-start=1146 data-end=1172><p class= data-start=1148 data-end=1172>Sport-Tuned Suspension</p></li><li class= data-start=1173 data-end=1187><p class= data-start=1175 data-end=1187>Roof Rails</p></li><li class= data-start=1188 data-end=1217><p class= data-start=1190 data-end=1217>Distinctive Exterior Trim</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1219 data-end=1236><strong data-start=1219 data-end=1234>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=1237 data-end=1370><li class= data-start=1237 data-end=1288><p class= data-start=1239 data-end=1288>Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li class= data-start=1289 data-end=1306><p class= data-start=1291 data-end=1306>USB/Aux Input</p></li><li class= data-start=1307 data-end=1350><p class= data-start=1309 data-end=1350>Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls</p></li><li class= data-start=1351 data-end=1370><p class= data-start=1353 data-end=1370>Rearview Camera</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1372 data-end=1394><strong data-start=1372 data-end=1392>Safety Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1395 data-end=1535><li class= data-start=1395 data-end=1423><p class= data-start=1397 data-end=1423>ABS and Traction Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1424 data-end=1452><p class= data-start=1426 data-end=1452>Vehicle Dynamics Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1453 data-end=1489><p class= data-start=1455 data-end=1489>Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags</p></li><li class= data-start=1490 data-end=1535><p class= data-start=1492 data-end=1535>Brake Assist and Tire Pressure Monitoring</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1537 data-end=1642><strong data-start=1537 data-end=1557>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Excellent MPG for both daily commuting and road trips<br data-start=1611 data-end=1614 /><strong data-start=1614 data-end=1640>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=1643 data-end=1737><li class= data-start=1643 data-end=1665><p class= data-start=1645 data-end=1665>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li class= data-start=1666 data-end=1683><p class= data-start=1668 data-end=1683>Keyless Entry</p></li><li class= data-start=1684 data-end=1702><p class= data-start=1686 data-end=1702>Cruise Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1703 data-end=1737><p class= data-start=1705 data-end=1737>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1739 data-end=1926>With a rugged stance, practical features, and Subaru’s go-anywhere reliability, the 2014 XV Crosstrek 2.0i Sport is a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and versatile crossover.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1928 data-end=1980>💰 <strong data-start=1931 data-end=1980>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p><p class= data-start=1928 data-end=1980><strong data-start=1931 data-end=1980>JCDC MOTORS.</strong></p>

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

221,972 KM

Details Description Features

$7,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12465109

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1745960086
  2. 1745960087
  3. 1745960086
  4. 1745960085
  5. 1745960086
  6. 1745960086
  7. 1745960086
  8. 1745960086
  9. 1745960085
  10. 1745960086
  11. 1745960086
  12. 1745960086
  13. 1745960086
  14. 1745960086
  15. 1745960086
  16. 1745960086
  17. 1745960087
  18. 1745960087
  19. 1745960086
  20. 1745960086
  21. 1745960086
  22. 1745960086
  23. 1745960086
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,972KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPACC3E8208129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,972 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/ Sport Package | Rugged, Efficient, and Adventure-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

Built for those who crave capability and style, the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i with Sport Package delivers confident performance, advanced safety, and the versatility to take you wherever the road—or trail—leads. With Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a fuel-efficient Boxer engine, this compact crossover is ready for both city streets and weekend getaways.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Subaru BOXER – Smooth, balanced power with exceptional efficiency
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) – Optimized for fuel economy and responsive driving
Drivetrain: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive – Standard AWD for outstanding traction in all conditions
Cab: 4-Door Crossover SUV – Comfortable seating for five with generous cargo space

Sport Package Highlights:

  • 17" Alloy Wheels

  • Sport-Tuned Suspension

  • Roof Rails

  • Distinctive Exterior Trim

Technology:

  • Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth Connectivity

  • USB/Aux Input

  • Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls

  • Rearview Camera

Safety Features:

  • ABS and Traction Control

  • Vehicle Dynamics Control

  • Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags

  • Brake Assist and Tire Pressure Monitoring

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for both daily commuting and road trips
Comfort & Convenience:

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Keyless Entry

  • Cruise Control

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

With a rugged stance, practical features, and Subaru’s go-anywhere reliability, the 2014 XV Crosstrek 2.0i Sport is a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and versatile crossover.

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.

JCDC MOTORS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 290,828 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD CREW CAB 128.3
2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD CREW CAB 128.3" LT 130,486 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL 233,351 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,799

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek