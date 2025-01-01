$7,799+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Sport Pkg
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,972 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/ Sport Package | Rugged, Efficient, and Adventure-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Built for those who crave capability and style, the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i with Sport Package delivers confident performance, advanced safety, and the versatility to take you wherever the road—or trail—leads. With Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a fuel-efficient Boxer engine, this compact crossover is ready for both city streets and weekend getaways.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Subaru BOXER – Smooth, balanced power with exceptional efficiency
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) – Optimized for fuel economy and responsive driving
Drivetrain: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive – Standard AWD for outstanding traction in all conditions
Cab: 4-Door Crossover SUV – Comfortable seating for five with generous cargo space
Sport Package Highlights:
17" Alloy Wheels
Sport-Tuned Suspension
Roof Rails
Distinctive Exterior Trim
Technology:
Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth Connectivity
USB/Aux Input
Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls
Rearview Camera
Safety Features:
ABS and Traction Control
Vehicle Dynamics Control
Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags
Brake Assist and Tire Pressure Monitoring
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for both daily commuting and road trips
Comfort & Convenience:
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
With a rugged stance, practical features, and Subaru’s go-anywhere reliability, the 2014 XV Crosstrek 2.0i Sport is a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and versatile crossover.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
JCDC MOTORS.
Vehicle Features
