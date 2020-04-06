Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

LE UPGRADE+XTRA WARRANTY!

2014 Toyota Camry

LE UPGRADE+XTRA WARRANTY!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$11,249

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,893KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878894
  • Stock #: CW049A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK9EU367884
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE this LE UPGRADE PKG features 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, STEERING WHEEL BLUETOOTH AND AUDIO CONTROLS, BACK-UP CAMERA, XM SAT RADIO READY and a TOYOTA COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY valid up to 160,000 kms or June 6, 2020 whichever comes first! Beautiful Creme Brulee Mica exterior and Tan interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

