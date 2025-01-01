$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
S
2014 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,820KM
VIN 2T1BURHEXEC192042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,820 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078
✅ Sold Certified
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble
✅ Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
JC&DC Motors
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
JC&DC Motors
289-252-1583
2014 Toyota Corolla