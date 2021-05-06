Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

127,055 KM

$23,907

+ tax & licensing
$23,907

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

DEALER SERVICED+REMOTE START!

2014 Toyota Tacoma

DEALER SERVICED+REMOTE START!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$23,907

+ taxes & licensing

127,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7065355
  Stock #: W5335
  VIN: 5TFTX4CN2EX036665

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # W5335
  Mileage 127,055 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-ACCESS CAB 4X2 is a great little truck! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, USB AND MORE. Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

