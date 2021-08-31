Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Passat

114,545 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

  1. 8025655
  2. 8025655
  3. 8025655
  4. 8025655
  5. 8025655
  6. 8025655
  7. 8025655
  8. 8025655
  9. 8025655
  10. 8025655
  11. 8025655
  12. 8025655
  13. 8025655
  14. 8025655
  15. 8025655
  16. 8025655
  17. 8025655
  18. 8025655
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,545KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8025655
  • Stock #: 84291A
  • VIN: 1VWAH7A32EC039965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 84291A
  • Mileage 114,545 KM

Vehicle Description

This Fun VW Passat Features: Heated Seats, Power-Locks, Power-Windows, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection & Cruise Control!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/



SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.

EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Kia

2012 Kia Rondo EX
 131,237 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 54,553 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue
 90,500 KM
$26,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

Call Dealer

905-377-XXXX

(click to show)

905-377-1382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory