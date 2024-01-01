$8,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ RS
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS from JSC Auto Sales Inc. This sleek red sedan boasts a black leather interior, adding a touch of luxury to your daily commute. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it a perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency. With 170,552 km on the odometer, this Cruze has seen the road, but it's still ready for many more adventures.
This LTZ RS trim comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, a sunroof, and power-adjustable seats. The premium sound system will keep you entertained on long drives, and the blind spot monitor adds an extra layer of safety. And with features like keyless entry, power windows, and cruise control, this Cruze makes every trip a breeze.
Whether you're cruising around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Chevrolet Cruze is a fantastic option. Stop by JSC Auto Sales today to test drive it and see for yourself.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
+ taxes & licensing
