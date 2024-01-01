Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS from JSC Auto Sales Inc. This sleek red sedan boasts a black leather interior, adding a touch of luxury to your daily commute. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it a perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency. With 170,552 km on the odometer, this Cruze has seen the road, but its still ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This LTZ RS trim comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, a sunroof, and power-adjustable seats. The premium sound system will keep you entertained on long drives, and the blind spot monitor adds an extra layer of safety. And with features like keyless entry, power windows, and cruise control, this Cruze makes every trip a breeze.</p><p>Whether youre cruising around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Chevrolet Cruze is a fantastic option. Stop by JSC Auto Sales today to test drive it and see for yourself.</p><p>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

170,552 KM

Details

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ RS

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ RS

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,552KM
VIN 1G1PG5SB0F7193071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Chevrolet Cruze