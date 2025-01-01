Menu
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

Well-maintained & road-ready Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations Trusted brands & models Don't miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle? Give us a call 905-375-9594 Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales</span></span></strong></p><p style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><strong><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

167,826 KM

Details Description

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle
12739608

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,826KM

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations
Trusted brands & models

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-375-9594

Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

Cobourg Location

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

647-470-9092

2015 Chevrolet Equinox