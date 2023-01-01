$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT LT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
137,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G11D5SL8FU146119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24068B
- Mileage 137,683 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
