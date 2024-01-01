Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL / KEYLESS ENTRY / BLUETOOTH</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. </span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

174,979 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
174,979KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g11b5sl6ff252126

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,979 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL / KEYLESS ENTRY / BLUETOOTH

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

