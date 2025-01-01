$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS w/1LS
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS w/1LS
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,563 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHEVROLET MALIBU LS SEDAN
THIS BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE - ONE OWNER MALIBU
WAS OWNED BY A SENIOR CITIZEN FROM BOWMANVILLE
IT APPEARS HIS HOBBY WAS HAVING THIS VEHICLE RUSTPROOFED
AND GETTING THE OIL CHANGED!
(AMAZING MECHANICAL CONDITION)
IT WILL BE SOLD WITH 4 BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES AND COMES WITH
A 6 MONTH LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
DARE TO COMPARE!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bob Currie Auto Sales
Email Bob Currie Auto Sales
Bob Currie Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-377-9200