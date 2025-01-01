Menu
<p><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>2015  CHEVROLET  MALIBU LS  SEDAN</span></strong></p><p>THIS BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE  -  ONE  OWNER  MALIBU</p><p>WAS OWNED BY A SENIOR CITIZEN FROM BOWMANVILLE</p><p>IT APPEARS HIS HOBBY WAS HAVING THIS VEHICLE RUSTPROOFED</p><p>AND GETTING THE OIL CHANGED!</p><p>(AMAZING MECHANICAL CONDITION)</p><p>IT WILL BE SOLD WITH 4 BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES AND COMES WITH</p><p>A 6 MONTH LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY</p><p><em><strong>DARE TO COMPARE!</strong></em></p>

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

140,563 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w/1LS

13174460

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w/1LS

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
140,563KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G11B5SL4FU131915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
COMPASS DISPLAY
Air conditioning with humidity sensor
Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
WiFi Hotspot
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
Console, overhead
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Dead pedal, driver
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brake Assist, panic
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Door and window locks, rear child security
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Terms and conditions...

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire sealant and inflator kit
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
Glass, solar absorbing
Window trim, bright, side
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Tire, spare, not desired
Wheel, spare, not desired
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
Headlamps, reflector/reflector type
Tires, P215/60R16 all-season, blackwall
Shutters, front lower grille, active (Included and only available with (LKW) ECOTEC 2.5L engine.)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Gear select, manual mode
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear 4-link
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Battery, 95AH
Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-XXXX

905-377-9200

