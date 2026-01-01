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<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle?</p><p class=p1><strong>Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078</strong></span></p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2015 Chevrolet Trax

150,084 KM

Details Description Features

$8,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14403415

2015 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,399

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,084KM
VIN 3GNCJRSB6FL153322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,084 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle?

Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com

Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-252-XXXX

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289-252-1583

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$8,399

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2015 Chevrolet Trax