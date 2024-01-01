$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Volt
2015 Chevrolet Volt
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Volt, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek black beauty boasts a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission, making for a comfortable and responsive driving experience. The black interior provides a sophisticated ambiance and offers a range of desirable features, including comfortable bucket seats, a convenient CD player, and a comprehensive safety suite with driver and passenger airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.
This Volt has been meticulously cared for and is ready for its next adventure. The 144,800km on the odometer speaks to its reliability and proven performance. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a well-maintained vehicle, offering a perfect balance of practicality and style.
Here are 5 of this 2015 Chevrolet Volt's most enticing features:
- Hybrid Power: Experience the efficiency and environmental benefits of a hybrid vehicle.
- Spacious Sedan Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Modern Comfort: Revel in the plush bucket seats and convenient features like power windows and locks.
- Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing you have airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control at your disposal.
- Technology Touches: Stay connected with a convenient CD player and enjoy the added convenience of keyless entry.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today to take this stylish and efficient Chevrolet Volt for a test drive and see for yourself why it's the perfect vehicle for your next adventure!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583