Drive into the future with the 2015 Chevrolet Volt, a sleek and innovative hybrid that blends eco-friendly technology with impressive performance. Featuring a stunning black exterior, this vehicle stands out with its modern design and efficiency. Offering the perfect combination of electric driving and gasoline backup, the Volt delivers an exceptional driving experience that reduces your carbon footprint while maintaining the versatility you need.

Key Features:

Hybrid Efficiency: Powered by an electric motor paired with a gasoline engine, the Volt provides outstanding fuel economy and an extended driving range, making it perfect for both short commutes and longer trips.
Sophisticated Black Design: The glossy black exterior adds a touch of elegance and style, turning heads wherever you go.
Spacious & Comfortable Interior: With seating for up to five, the Volt's interior features high-quality materials, modern conveniences, and ample cargo space.
Advanced Technology: Equipped with an intuitive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, the Volt keeps you connected and safe on the road.
Eco-Friendly Driving: With its hybrid powertrain, the Volt reduces emissions, helping you drive more sustainably while enjoying lower operating costs.

Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers to test drive this stylish 2015 Chevrolet Volt today! Experience the future of driving with this fuel-efficient, eco-conscious hybrid sedan.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

2015 Chevrolet Volt

144,819 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb

12211209

2015 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,819KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1RB6E4XFU130992

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,819 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Chevrolet Volt