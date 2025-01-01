$9,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Volt
5dr Hb
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive into the future with the 2015 Chevrolet Volt, a sleek and innovative hybrid that blends eco-friendly technology with impressive performance. Featuring a stunning black exterior, this vehicle stands out with its modern design and efficiency. Offering the perfect combination of electric driving and gasoline backup, the Volt delivers an exceptional driving experience that reduces your carbon footprint while maintaining the versatility you need.
Key Features:
- Hybrid Efficiency: Powered by an electric motor paired with a gasoline engine, the Volt provides outstanding fuel economy and an extended driving range, making it perfect for both short commutes and longer trips.
- Sophisticated Black Design: The glossy black exterior adds a touch of elegance and style, turning heads wherever you go.
- Spacious & Comfortable Interior: With seating for up to five, the Volt’s interior features high-quality materials, modern conveniences, and ample cargo space.
- Advanced Technology: Equipped with an intuitive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, the Volt keeps you connected and safe on the road.
- Eco-Friendly Driving: With its hybrid powertrain, the Volt reduces emissions, helping you drive more sustainably while enjoying lower operating costs.
Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers to test drive this stylish 2015 Chevrolet Volt today! Experience the future of driving with this fuel-efficient, eco-conscious hybrid sedan.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
