<p><strong>2015 Chevrolet Volt | Fuel-Efficient Plug-In Hybrid | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p>Get the best of both worlds with this <strong>2015 Chevrolet Volt</strong>, a <strong>plug-in hybrid</strong> that offers electric driving with a gas-powered backup for longer trips. Perfect for commuters looking to save on fuel without range anxiety!</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔ <strong>Powertrain:</strong> 1.4L Gas Engine + Electric Motor – Efficient & Eco-Friendly<br />✔ <strong>Battery Range:</strong> Up to <strong>61 km</strong> (38 miles) on Electric Power<br />✔ <strong>Total Range:</strong> <strong>Over 600 km</strong> with Gas Backup<br />✔ <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br />✔ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br />✔ <strong>Technology:</strong> Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth, Premium Audio<br />✔ <strong>Interior:</strong> Comfortable Seating with Modern Design<br />✔ <strong>Safety:</strong> Rearview Camera, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags</p><p>This <strong>Chevy Volt</strong> is a fantastic option for those looking to drive electric while keeping the flexibility of a gas engine for longer journeys.</p><p> </p><p>💰 <strong>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1G1RB6E4XFU130992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Chevrolet Volt