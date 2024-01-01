Menu
<p>This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, proudly offered by JSC Auto Sales, is the perfect vehicle for families on the go. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating for seven, this minivan is ready to tackle any adventure. The black exterior and grey interior create a sophisticated look, while the powerful 6-cylinder engine ensures you have the power you need to get where youre going. This reliable and versatile vehicle is equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe.</p><p>This Grand Caravan is loaded with features that will make your life easier and more comfortable. It features a flexible seating configuration, so you can easily adjust the space to accommodate passengers or cargo. The rear window defroster comes in handy during the Canadian winter months, while the air conditioning keeps you cool during the summer. The power windows, door locks, and mirrors provide convenience, while the cruise control makes long drives less tiring. And with features like anti-lock brakes and side airbags, you can drive with peace of mind knowing that safety is a top priority.</p><p>Here are five of the Grand Caravans most sizzle-worthy features:</p><ul><li><strong>Flexible Seating:</strong> This minivans seating configuration can be adjusted to accommodate passengers or cargo, making it perfect for families and anyone who needs a versatile vehicle.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> This engine provides ample power for highway driving and towing, while still maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> This Grand Caravan comes equipped with a variety of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control, to give you peace of mind while driving.</li><li><strong>Comfort Features:</strong> The Grand Caravan is packed with features that make driving a pleasure, like air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> This minivan offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and anyone who needs a spacious vehicle.</li></ul><p>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

223,909 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

11913392

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,909KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXFR537035

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,909 KM

This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, proudly offered by JSC Auto Sales, is the perfect vehicle for families on the go. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating for seven, this minivan is ready to tackle any adventure. The black exterior and grey interior create a sophisticated look, while the powerful 6-cylinder engine ensures you have the power you need to get where you're going. This reliable and versatile vehicle is equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe.

This Grand Caravan is loaded with features that will make your life easier and more comfortable. It features a flexible seating configuration, so you can easily adjust the space to accommodate passengers or cargo. The rear window defroster comes in handy during the Canadian winter months, while the air conditioning keeps you cool during the summer. The power windows, door locks, and mirrors provide convenience, while the cruise control makes long drives less tiring. And with features like anti-lock brakes and side airbags, you can drive with peace of mind knowing that safety is a top priority.

Here are five of the Grand Caravan's most sizzle-worthy features:

  • Flexible Seating: This minivan's seating configuration can be adjusted to accommodate passengers or cargo, making it perfect for families and anyone who needs a versatile vehicle.
  • Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: This engine provides ample power for highway driving and towing, while still maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.
  • Safety Features: This Grand Caravan comes equipped with a variety of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control, to give you peace of mind while driving.
  • Comfort Features: The Grand Caravan is packed with features that make driving a pleasure, like air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and heated mirrors.
  • Spacious Interior: This minivan offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and anyone who needs a spacious vehicle.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 223,909 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara 244,549 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Forester for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Subaru Forester 194,936 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan