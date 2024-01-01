$8,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 223,909 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, proudly offered by JSC Auto Sales, is the perfect vehicle for families on the go. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating for seven, this minivan is ready to tackle any adventure. The black exterior and grey interior create a sophisticated look, while the powerful 6-cylinder engine ensures you have the power you need to get where you're going. This reliable and versatile vehicle is equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe.
This Grand Caravan is loaded with features that will make your life easier and more comfortable. It features a flexible seating configuration, so you can easily adjust the space to accommodate passengers or cargo. The rear window defroster comes in handy during the Canadian winter months, while the air conditioning keeps you cool during the summer. The power windows, door locks, and mirrors provide convenience, while the cruise control makes long drives less tiring. And with features like anti-lock brakes and side airbags, you can drive with peace of mind knowing that safety is a top priority.
Here are five of the Grand Caravan's most sizzle-worthy features:
- Flexible Seating: This minivan's seating configuration can be adjusted to accommodate passengers or cargo, making it perfect for families and anyone who needs a versatile vehicle.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: This engine provides ample power for highway driving and towing, while still maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.
- Safety Features: This Grand Caravan comes equipped with a variety of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control, to give you peace of mind while driving.
- Comfort Features: The Grand Caravan is packed with features that make driving a pleasure, like air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and heated mirrors.
- Spacious Interior: This minivan offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and anyone who needs a spacious vehicle.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
