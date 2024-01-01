Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to explore the great outdoors with this rugged and reliable 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This red beauty boasts a spacious interior with dark grey upholstery, perfect for family adventures or solo explorations. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine ready to tackle any terrain, paired with a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 224,126km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more years of adventure.</p><p>This Escape SE is loaded with features that will make your driving experience comfortable and convenient. Enjoy the crisp air conditioning on hot summer days, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and side airbags, and navigate with ease using cruise control and power steering. The Escape is equipped with everything you need to make your journey enjoyable, from the convenience of power locks, mirrors, and windows, to the added safety of fog lights and automatic headlights.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, making this Escape ideal for Canadian roads.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the Escapes roomy cabin.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Convenience is key with power locks, mirrors, and windows, making every trip more enjoyable.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Rest assured with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control, keeping you and your passengers safe.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> This 4-cylinder engine is designed for efficiency, helping you save money at the pump.</li></ul><p>Price excludes taxes and licensing.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Ford Escape

224,126 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1730816152
  2. 1730816152
  3. 1730816152
  4. 1730816152
  5. 1730816152
  6. 1730816152
  7. 1730816152
  8. 1730816152
  9. 1730816152
  10. 1730816151
  11. 1730816151
  12. 1730816151
  13. 1730816151
  14. 1730816151
  15. 1730816151
  16. 1730816151
  17. 1730816152
  18. 1730816152
  19. 1730816152
  20. 1730816151
  21. 1730816152
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,126KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu9g98fub14688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to explore the great outdoors with this rugged and reliable 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This red beauty boasts a spacious interior with dark grey upholstery, perfect for family adventures or solo explorations. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine ready to tackle any terrain, paired with a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 224,126km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more years of adventure.

This Escape SE is loaded with features that will make your driving experience comfortable and convenient. Enjoy the crisp air conditioning on hot summer days, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and side airbags, and navigate with ease using cruise control and power steering. The Escape is equipped with everything you need to make your journey enjoyable, from the convenience of power locks, mirrors, and windows, to the added safety of fog lights and automatic headlights.

Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE stand out:

  • 4-wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, making this Escape ideal for Canadian roads.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the Escape's roomy cabin.
  • Power Features: Convenience is key with power locks, mirrors, and windows, making every trip more enjoyable.
  • Safety First: Rest assured with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control, keeping you and your passengers safe.
  • Fuel Efficiency: This 4-cylinder engine is designed for efficiency, helping you save money at the pump.

Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS 170,552 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Mitsubishi RVR SE 187,761 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 182,502 KM SOLD

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape