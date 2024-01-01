$7,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to explore the great outdoors with this rugged and reliable 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This red beauty boasts a spacious interior with dark grey upholstery, perfect for family adventures or solo explorations. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine ready to tackle any terrain, paired with a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 224,126km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more years of adventure.
This Escape SE is loaded with features that will make your driving experience comfortable and convenient. Enjoy the crisp air conditioning on hot summer days, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and side airbags, and navigate with ease using cruise control and power steering. The Escape is equipped with everything you need to make your journey enjoyable, from the convenience of power locks, mirrors, and windows, to the added safety of fog lights and automatic headlights.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE stand out:
- 4-wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, making this Escape ideal for Canadian roads.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the Escape's roomy cabin.
- Power Features: Convenience is key with power locks, mirrors, and windows, making every trip more enjoyable.
- Safety First: Rest assured with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control, keeping you and your passengers safe.
- Fuel Efficiency: This 4-cylinder engine is designed for efficiency, helping you save money at the pump.
Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Vehicle Features
(289) 252-1583