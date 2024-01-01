$8,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr Limited
2015 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr Limited
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 228,638 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited from True North Auto Brokers. This white beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and confident ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road trail. And with its spacious interior, you can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers with ample cargo space for all your gear.
This Explorer is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient. You'll love the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power door locks, while staying safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. But the real highlight is its luxurious interior, featuring leather seats, heated mirrors, and a premium sound system, making every journey a pleasure. With its sleek design, impressive performance, and abundance of features, this Ford Explorer is ready to take you wherever you need to go in style and comfort.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2015 Ford Explorer Limited:
- 4WD System: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury with the plush leather seats.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with the rich and immersive sound of the premium audio system.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views with the convenient sunroof.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the convenience of heated mirrors.
This 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited has 228,638 km on the odometer and is ready to tackle your next adventure. Contact True North Auto Brokers today to learn more about this impressive vehicle. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583