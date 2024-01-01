Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited from True North Auto Brokers. This white beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and confident ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether its a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road trail. And with its spacious interior, you can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers with ample cargo space for all your gear.</p><p>This Explorer is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient. Youll love the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power door locks, while staying safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. But the real highlight is its luxurious interior, featuring leather seats, heated mirrors, and a premium sound system, making every journey a pleasure. With its sleek design, impressive performance, and abundance of features, this Ford Explorer is ready to take you wherever you need to go in style and comfort.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2015 Ford Explorer Limited:</p><ol><li><strong>4WD System:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and luxury with the plush leather seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with the rich and immersive sound of the premium audio system.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views with the convenient sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the convenience of heated mirrors.</li></ol><p>This 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited has 228,638 km on the odometer and is ready to tackle your next adventure. Contact True North Auto Brokers today to learn more about this impressive vehicle. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,638KM
Good Condition
VIN 1fm5k8f82fgb76295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 228,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Ford Explorer