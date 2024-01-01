Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2015 Ford F-150, now available at JSC Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, making it a true workhorse. Its grey interior provides a comfortable and spacious cabin, perfect for hauling your gear or carrying passengers. With a well-maintained 215,105 km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This F-150 comes packed with features designed to keep you safe and comfortable on the road. Enjoy a smooth ride with power steering and the convenience of tilt steering wheel adjustments. Stay cool and refreshed with air conditioning, and rest assured knowing you are protected by advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. Whether youre tackling tough jobs or cruising down the highway, this F-150 is built to perform and deliver.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2015 Ford F-150:</p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder Engine:</strong> This engine delivers impressive power and torque, making it a true workhorse.</li><li><strong>4-wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether youre off-roading or driving in winter conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> The grey interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable on hot days.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Providing superior braking performance and stability, ensuring your safety on the road.</li></ol><p><em>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.</em></p>

2015 Ford F-150

215,105 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
215,105KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2015 Ford F-150