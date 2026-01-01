$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to tackle any job or adventure, Mallory Auto is proud to present this robust 2015 Ford F-150 XLT. Dressed in a commanding black exterior and featuring a comfortable dark grey interior, this F-150 is built to perform. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the power and traction you need, whether it's hauling cargo, navigating rough terrain, or cruising down the highway. With 214,684 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of service.
***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***
This F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a partner for your work and play. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for you and your crew, while the truck bed is ready to handle your gear. From its tough exterior to its capable powertrain, this F-150 is designed for those who demand capability and durability in their vehicle. Come experience the legendary Ford toughness at Mallory Auto.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2015 Ford F-150 XLT:
- 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency with this turbocharged powerhouse.
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slippery winter streets to off-road trails.
- Spacious 4-Door Cab: Comfortably seat yourself and your passengers, making it ideal for work crews or family road trips.
- Rugged Pickup Truck Body Style: Ready to haul, tow, and handle whatever your lifestyle throws at it.
- Proven Durability with 214,684km: This F-150 has been put to the test and is built to last, offering you peace of mind for many adventures to come.
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