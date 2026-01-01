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<p>Ready to tackle any job or adventure, Mallory Auto is proud to present this robust 2015 Ford F-150 XLT. Dressed in a commanding black exterior and featuring a comfortable dark grey interior, this F-150 is built to perform. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the power and traction you need, whether its hauling cargo, navigating rough terrain, or cruising down the highway. With 214,684 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of service.</p><p> </p><p>***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***</p><p>This F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; its a partner for your work and play. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for you and your crew, while the truck bed is ready to handle your gear. From its tough exterior to its capable powertrain, this F-150 is designed for those who demand capability and durability in their vehicle. Come experience the legendary Ford toughness at Mallory Auto.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2015 Ford F-150 XLT:</p><ul><li><strong>2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency with this turbocharged powerhouse.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slippery winter streets to off-road trails.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Cab:</strong> Comfortably seat yourself and your passengers, making it ideal for work crews or family road trips.</li><li><strong>Rugged Pickup Truck Body Style:</strong> Ready to haul, tow, and handle whatever your lifestyle throws at it.</li><li><strong>Proven Durability with 214,684km:</strong> This F-150 has been put to the test and is built to last, offering you peace of mind for many adventures to come.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Ford F-150

214,684 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14070462

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
214,684KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP2FFA91405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready to tackle any job or adventure, Mallory Auto is proud to present this robust 2015 Ford F-150 XLT. Dressed in a commanding black exterior and featuring a comfortable dark grey interior, this F-150 is built to perform. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the power and traction you need, whether it's hauling cargo, navigating rough terrain, or cruising down the highway. With 214,684 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of service.

 

***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***

This F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a partner for your work and play. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for you and your crew, while the truck bed is ready to handle your gear. From its tough exterior to its capable powertrain, this F-150 is designed for those who demand capability and durability in their vehicle. Come experience the legendary Ford toughness at Mallory Auto.

Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2015 Ford F-150 XLT:

  • 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency with this turbocharged powerhouse.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slippery winter streets to off-road trails.
  • Spacious 4-Door Cab: Comfortably seat yourself and your passengers, making it ideal for work crews or family road trips.
  • Rugged Pickup Truck Body Style: Ready to haul, tow, and handle whatever your lifestyle throws at it.
  • Proven Durability with 214,684km: This F-150 has been put to the test and is built to last, offering you peace of mind for many adventures to come.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Ford F-150