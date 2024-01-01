Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This vibrant green Fiesta has logged 182,502km and is ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine that delivers a fun driving experience, while the automatic transmission makes navigating city traffic a breeze. The Fiesta SE is packed with features to keep you comfortable and safe, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, power windows, power locks, and a security system. Youll also appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and cruise control for those long drives.</p><p>Heres a taste of what makes this Fiesta SE a great choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Green Envy:</strong> Turn heads with the Fiestas vibrant green exterior.</li><li><strong>City Slicker:</strong> The hatchback body style offers ample cargo space for your daily needs.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Feel confident behind the wheel with anti-lock brakes and a comprehensive airbag system.</li><li><strong>Comfort is King:</strong> Cruise in comfort with power windows, power locks, and air conditioning.</li><li><strong>Easy Does It:</strong> Keyless entry and power steering make driving this Fiesta a breeze.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish hatchback. Visit JSC Auto Sales today for a test drive. </p><p>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.</p>

2015 Ford Fiesta

182,502 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta

SE

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,502KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ7FM188551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Ford Fiesta