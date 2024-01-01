$6,299+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This vibrant green Fiesta has logged 182,502km and is ready to take you on your next adventure.
Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine that delivers a fun driving experience, while the automatic transmission makes navigating city traffic a breeze. The Fiesta SE is packed with features to keep you comfortable and safe, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, power windows, power locks, and a security system. You'll also appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and cruise control for those long drives.
Here's a taste of what makes this Fiesta SE a great choice:
- Green Envy: Turn heads with the Fiesta's vibrant green exterior.
- City Slicker: The hatchback body style offers ample cargo space for your daily needs.
- Safety First: Feel confident behind the wheel with anti-lock brakes and a comprehensive airbag system.
- Comfort is King: Cruise in comfort with power windows, power locks, and air conditioning.
- Easy Does It: Keyless entry and power steering make driving this Fiesta a breeze.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish hatchback. Visit JSC Auto Sales today for a test drive.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.
