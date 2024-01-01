$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,999KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FADP3F23FL278377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,999 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2015 Ford Focus 153,999 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highlander 182,543 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 143,380 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2015 Ford Focus