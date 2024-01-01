$8,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seating, perfect for a comfortable ride. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance, and the automatic transmission provides smooth shifting for a pleasant driving experience. This Focus has only 73,986km on the odometer, making it a well-maintained and reliable choice for years to come.
With a wide array of features, this Focus is packed with convenience and safety. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning on hot days, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Cruise control helps you relax on long drives, and the keyless entry system lets you get in and out with ease. The Focus also offers power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, making every journey a breeze.
This 2015 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-rich compact car. Visit True North Auto Brokers today and experience the Focus for yourself!
Here are 5 of the Focus's features with the most sizzle:
- Sleek and Stylish Design: This Focus 5dr HB SE boasts a modern and sporty design that turns heads. The 5-door hatchback configuration adds versatility and a touch of flair.
- Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 4-cylinder engine delivers a satisfying blend of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring you can enjoy a responsive drive without breaking the bank at the pump.
- Comfortable and Spacious Interior: The Focus offers ample legroom and headroom, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers. The black cloth seating adds a touch of elegance and easy care.
- Packed with Safety Features: With features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, this Focus helps keep you and your passengers safe on the road.
- Convenient Features Galore: From keyless entry and power windows to cruise control and automatic headlights, this Focus makes every drive more enjoyable and effortless.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
True North Auto Brokers
+ taxes & licensing
