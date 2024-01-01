Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seating, perfect for a comfortable ride. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance, and the automatic transmission provides smooth shifting for a pleasant driving experience. This Focus has only 73,986km on the odometer, making it a well-maintained and reliable choice for years to come. With a wide array of features, this Focus is packed with convenience and safety. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning on hot days, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Cruise control helps you relax on long drives, and the keyless entry system lets you get in and out with ease. The Focus also offers power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, making every journey a breeze. This 2015 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-rich compact car. Visit True North Auto Brokers today and experience the Focus for yourself! Here are 5 of the Focuss features with the most sizzle: Sleek and Stylish Design: This Focus 5dr HB SE boasts a modern and sporty design that turns heads. The 5-door hatchback configuration adds versatility and a touch of flair. Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 4-cylinder engine delivers a satisfying blend of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring you can enjoy a responsive drive without breaking the bank at the pump. Comfortable and Spacious Interior: The Focus offers ample legroom and headroom, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers. The black cloth seating adds a touch of elegance and easy care. Packed with Safety Features: With features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, this Focus helps keep you and your passengers safe on the road. Convenient Features Galore: From keyless entry and power windows to cruise control and automatic headlights, this Focus makes every drive more enjoyable and effortless. Convenient Features Galore: From keyless entry and power windows to cruise control and automatic headlights, this Focus makes every drive more enjoyable and effortless. Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; ***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

2015 Ford Focus

73,986 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

12030823

2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,986KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K24FL245569

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,986 KM

Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seating, perfect for a comfortable ride. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance, and the automatic transmission provides smooth shifting for a pleasant driving experience. This Focus has only 73,986km on the odometer, making it a well-maintained and reliable choice for years to come.

With a wide array of features, this Focus is packed with convenience and safety. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning on hot days, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Cruise control helps you relax on long drives, and the keyless entry system lets you get in and out with ease. The Focus also offers power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, making every journey a breeze.

This 2015 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-rich compact car. Visit True North Auto Brokers today and experience the Focus for yourself!

Here are 5 of the Focus's features with the most sizzle:

  • Sleek and Stylish Design: This Focus 5dr HB SE boasts a modern and sporty design that turns heads. The 5-door hatchback configuration adds versatility and a touch of flair.
  • Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 4-cylinder engine delivers a satisfying blend of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring you can enjoy a responsive drive without breaking the bank at the pump.
  • Comfortable and Spacious Interior: The Focus offers ample legroom and headroom, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers. The black cloth seating adds a touch of elegance and easy care.
  • Packed with Safety Features: With features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, this Focus helps keep you and your passengers safe on the road.
  • Convenient Features Galore: From keyless entry and power windows to cruise control and automatic headlights, this Focus makes every drive more enjoyable and effortless.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Ford Focus