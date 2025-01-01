Menu
2015 Ford Focus

166,742 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

S

Watch This Vehicle
12925574

S

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,742KM
VIN 1FADP3E20FL284333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury w/6-Passenger for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury w/6-Passenger 175,098 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SL for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note SL 113,385 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328xi AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2008 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328xi AWD 161,888 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
