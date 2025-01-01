Menu
2015 GMC Sierra – RWD Regular Cab 2-Door

Strong, dependable, and built to get the job done—this 2015 GMC Sierra delivers solid performance with the versatility you need for work or everyday use.

Highlights:

4.3L V6 engine for a balance of power and fuel efficiency
Rear-Wheel Drive for smooth and stable highway performance
6-speed automatic transmission for responsive and reliable shifting
Clean white exterior with a practical and durable Regular Cab design

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JC & DC MOTORS

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

225,018 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

12482794

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,018KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTN1TEC0FZ315103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 225,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Steel Wheels

2015 GMC Sierra 1500