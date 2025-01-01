$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 225,018 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC Sierra – RWD Regular Cab 2-Door
Strong, dependable, and built to get the job done—this 2015 GMC Sierra delivers solid performance with the versatility you need for work or everyday use.
Highlights:
4.3L V6 engine for a balance of power and fuel efficiency
Rear-Wheel Drive for smooth and stable highway performance
6-speed automatic transmission for responsive and reliable shifting
Clean white exterior with a practical and durable Regular Cab design
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JC & DC MOTORS
