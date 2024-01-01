$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto Touring
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto Touring, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek black sedan boasts a luxurious black interior and packs a punch with its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine. With its smooth CVT transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient ride on any Canadian road. At just 167,411km, this Civic is ready for many more adventures with you.
This Civic Touring is loaded with features that will make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, as well as the safety of anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. Stay warm in the winter with heated mirrors and enjoy the convenience of cruise control and automatic headlights. But the best part is the comfortable and stylish interior, featuring leather seats, a sunroof, and a tilt steering wheel.
This 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto Touring is waiting for you at True North Auto Brokers. Come in for a test drive today and experience the quality and value this vehicle has to offer!
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
True North Auto Brokers
