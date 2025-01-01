$9,299+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
LX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black + Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,348 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Kia forte LX Sedan | Automatic transmission | 4dr sedan
A perfect balance of comfort, efficiency, and modern design—the 2015 Kia Forte LX AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION offers an easy, enjoyable drive ideal for commuting, errands, or weekend outings.
Highlights:
Front-Wheel Drive for smooth, confident handling
• Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder gasoline engine
• 6-speed automatic transmission for a relaxed driving experience
• 4-door sedan with a roomy, driver-friendly interior
• Clean Black exterior for a classic, refined look
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
