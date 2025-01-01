Menu
2015 Kia forte LX Sedan | Automatic transmission | 4dr sedan

A perfect balance of comfort, efficiency, and modern design—the 2015 Kia Forte LX AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION offers an easy, enjoyable drive ideal for commuting, errands, or weekend outings.

Highlights:

 Front-Wheel Drive for smooth, confident handling
• Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder gasoline engine
• 6-speed automatic transmission for a relaxed driving experience
• 4-door sedan with a roomy, driver-friendly interior
• Clean Black exterior for a classic, refined look

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JCDC MOTORS

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,348KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFK4A63F5266751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black + Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

