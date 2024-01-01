Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda CX-5

235,622 KM

Details Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1709507236
  2. 1709507235
  3. 1709507235
  4. 1709507235
  5. 1709507235
  6. 1709507236
  7. 1709507236
  8. 1709507235
  9. 1709507235
  10. 1709507235
  11. 1709507235
  12. 1709507235
  13. 1709507235
  14. 1709507235
  15. 1709507235
  16. 1709507235
  17. 1709507235
  18. 1709507235
  19. 1709507235
  20. 1709507235
  21. 1709507235
  22. 1709507235
  23. 1709507235
  24. 1709507235
  25. 1709507235
  26. 1709507235
  27. 1709507235
  28. 1709507235
  29. 1709507235
  30. 1709507235
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
235,622KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE2CYXF0504658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,622 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FrDv

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn Limited for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn Limited 136,230 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC for sale in Cobourg, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC 205,103 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD 208,458 KM $11,399 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-5