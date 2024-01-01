Menu
2015 Mazda CX-5

165,279 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD

2015 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,279KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4BE4F0453113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2015 Mazda CX-5