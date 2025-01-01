$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
GT Grand Touring AWD
2015 Mazda CX-5
GT Grand Touring AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY5F0527727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2015 Mazda CX-5