Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda CX-5

91,500 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12541207

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 12541207
  2. 12541207
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY5F0527727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GT Grand Touring AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT Grand Touring AWD 91,500 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GS WITH MOONROOF 5-Door for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GS WITH MOONROOF 5-Door 117,319 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX WITH CONVENIENCE for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX WITH CONVENIENCE 103,069 KM $11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2015 Mazda CX-5