$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
147,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBM1V78FM182123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,776 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda Mazda3 GS Red Mica*CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, *ONE OWNER*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, Mazda3 GS, 4D Sedan, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Automatic Headlamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, High Grade Cloth Upholstery, Leather Brake Knob, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Steering Wheel, Package AB00 w/Convenience Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY GS 192,723 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 147,776 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT 15,828 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cobourg Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2015 Mazda MAZDA3