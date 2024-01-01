Menu
<html><body><div>2015 Mazda Mazda3 GS Red Mica</div><div>*CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, *ONE OWNER*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, Mazda3 GS, 4D Sedan, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Automatic Headlamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, High Grade Cloth Upholstery, Leather Brake Knob, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Steering Wheel, Package AB00 w/Convenience Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.</div></body></html>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

147,776 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

147,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V78FM182123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,776 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda Mazda3 GS Red Mica*CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, *ONE OWNER*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, Mazda3 GS, 4D Sedan, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Automatic Headlamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, High Grade Cloth Upholstery, Leather Brake Knob, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Steering Wheel, Package AB00 w/Convenience Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

