$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,694 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer MANUAL TRANSMISSION – Sporty 4-Door Sedan
Built for drivers who love control—the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer MANUAL TRANSMISSION trim delivers a dynamic driving experience with sleek styling and everyday practicality, perfect for city streets or weekend getaways.
Highlights:
• Front-Wheel Drive for smooth, confident handling
• Reliable gasoline engine designed for efficiency and power
• Engaging manual transmission for a connected driving feel
• 4-door sedan with a comfortable, driver-focused interior
• Eye-catching Blue exterior for a bold, sporty look
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
MALLORY AUTO.
Vehicle Features
