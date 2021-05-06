Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

136,286 KM

$9,985

+ tax & licensing
$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S S-HTD SEAT+BACK-UP CAM+MORE!

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S S-HTD SEAT+BACK-UP CAM+MORE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

136,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7071049
  Stock #: TX200B
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FN349705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TX200B
  • Mileage 136,286 KM

Vehicle Description

This recent trade in S PACKAGE features: HEATED DRIVERS SEAT, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

