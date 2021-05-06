2015 Nissan Altima

$9,985 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 2 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7071049

7071049 Stock #: TX200B

TX200B VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FN349705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TX200B

Mileage 136,286 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.