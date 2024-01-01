Menu
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

2015 Nissan Frontier

233,709 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,709KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CW7FN710286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 233,709 KM

Vehicle Description

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Nissan Frontier