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<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p> </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? <br><br><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078</strong></span></p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2015 Nissan Micra

165,764 KM

Details Description Features

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Watch This Vehicle
14085234

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,764KM
VIN 3N1CK3CPXFL227891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,764 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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(289) 252-XXXX

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(289) 252-1583

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$6,799

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Nissan Micra