$6,799+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
4dr HB AUTO SV
2015 Nissan Micra
4dr HB AUTO SV
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,764 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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(289) 252-1583