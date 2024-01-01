Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Sentra

134,493 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Sentra

FE+ S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

FE+ S

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,493KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7APXFL633784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,493 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra FE+ S for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra FE+ S 134,493 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package 177,116 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GT 194,608 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra