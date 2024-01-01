$14,499+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 181,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the road with this rugged and reliable 2015 RAM 1500, now available at True North Auto Brokers. This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, ensuring you have the muscle to handle any task. With a spacious and comfortable grey interior, this 4-door pickup truck offers ample room for passengers and cargo. Whether you're tackling a weekend project or embarking on a road trip, this 4-wheel drive RAM will keep you in control no matter the terrain. With 181,098km on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures.
This RAM 1500 is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience smooth and enjoyable. Stay cool with the air conditioning, and stay safe with the anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The power steering, windows, door locks, and mirrors provide convenience and ease of use. The heated mirrors ensure visibility even in the coldest weather, while the tilt steering wheel lets you find the perfect driving position.
Here are five features that really make this RAM 1500 stand out:
- Powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine: Get ready to feel the power as you tackle any terrain.
- 4-wheel drive: Enjoy confidence and control, no matter the road conditions.
- Spacious and comfortable interior: Transport passengers and cargo in style and comfort.
- Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest winter days.
- Tilt steering wheel: Find the perfect driving position for ultimate comfort.
Ready to experience the power and versatility of this 2015 RAM 1500? Visit True North Auto Brokers today and take it for a test drive!
PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES AND $59 LICENSING FEES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583