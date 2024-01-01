Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer the road with this rugged and reliable 2015 RAM 1500, now available at True North Auto Brokers. This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, ensuring you have the muscle to handle any task. With a spacious and comfortable grey interior, this 4-door pickup truck offers ample room for passengers and cargo. Whether youre tackling a weekend project or embarking on a road trip, this 4-wheel drive RAM will keep you in control no matter the terrain. With 181,098km on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This RAM 1500 is loaded with features designed to make your driving experience smooth and enjoyable. Stay cool with the air conditioning, and stay safe with the anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The power steering, windows, door locks, and mirrors provide convenience and ease of use. The heated mirrors ensure visibility even in the coldest weather, while the tilt steering wheel lets you find the perfect driving position.</p><p>Here are five features that really make this RAM 1500 stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine:</strong> Get ready to feel the power as you tackle any terrain.</li><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Enjoy confidence and control, no matter the road conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious and comfortable interior:</strong> Transport passengers and cargo in style and comfort.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest winter days.</li><li><strong>Tilt steering wheel:</strong> Find the perfect driving position for ultimate comfort.</li></ol><p>Ready to experience the power and versatility of this 2015 RAM 1500? Visit True North Auto Brokers today and take it for a test drive!</p><p><em>PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES AND $59 LICENSING FEES</em></p>

2015 RAM 1500

181,098 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
11955798

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
181,098KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT5FS624011

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 181,098 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

(289) 252-1583

