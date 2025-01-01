$17,499+ tax & licensing
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 290,828 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4x4 | Heavy-Duty Off-Road Legend | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a purpose-built machine for drivers who demand unmatched off-road capability, serious towing strength, and rugged good looks. Built to dominate both trails and tough jobs, this heavy-duty truck delivers legendary HEMI® power and proven durability wherever the road—or lack of one—takes you.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 6.4L HEMI® V8 – Cranking out 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, this beastly V8 delivers the muscle you need for serious hauling, towing, and off-road crawling.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth, strong shifts with a transmission built to handle heavy-duty loads and demanding conditions.
Drivetrain: 4x4 with Front and Rear Locking Differentials – Tackle mud, rocks, and deep ruts with confidence thanks to true locking differentials and a disconnecting front sway bar for maximum wheel articulation.
Cab: Crew Cab – Seats up to 5 comfortably with full-size rear doors and a spacious interior perfect for both work and play.
Technology: Uconnect® 8.4-Inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth Hands-Free, USB and Auxiliary Ports, Voice Command, and Navigation-Ready – Stay connected and entertained wherever you roam.
Safety Features: Rearview Camera, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Descent Control, Stability Control, and Advanced Multistage Airbags – Designed to help keep you and your passengers safe on every adventure.
Towing & Utility: Factory Warn® 12,000-lb Winch, Class V Hitch Receiver, Skid Plates, Hill-Start Assist, Spray-In Bedliner – Built to pull, recover, and protect wherever duty calls.
Comfort: Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Premium Cloth Interior, and Remote Start – Rugged on the outside, comfortable on the inside.
The 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon isn’t just a heavy-duty truck — it’s a symbol of unstoppable strength and adventure-ready performance. Whether you’re blazing a trail, working a job site, or hauling your toys to the next destination, the Power Wagon is built to get you there—and back—without compromise.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
JCDC MOTORS.
Vehicle Features
