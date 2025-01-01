Menu
2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4x4 | Heavy-Duty Off-Road Legend | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a purpose-built machine for drivers who demand unmatched off-road capability, serious towing strength, and rugged good looks. Built to dominate both trails and tough jobs, this heavy-duty truck delivers legendary HEMI® power and proven durability wherever the road—or lack of one—takes you.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 6.4L HEMI® V8 – Cranking out 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, this beastly V8 delivers the muscle you need for serious hauling, towing, and off-road crawling.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth, strong shifts with a transmission built to handle heavy-duty loads and demanding conditions.

Drivetrain: 4x4 with Front and Rear Locking Differentials – Tackle mud, rocks, and deep ruts with confidence thanks to true locking differentials and a disconnecting front sway bar for maximum wheel articulation.

Cab: Crew Cab – Seats up to 5 comfortably with full-size rear doors and a spacious interior perfect for both work and play.

Technology: Uconnect® 8.4-Inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth Hands-Free, USB and Auxiliary Ports, Voice Command, and Navigation-Ready – Stay connected and entertained wherever you roam.

Safety Features: Rearview Camera, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Descent Control, Stability Control, and Advanced Multistage Airbags – Designed to help keep you and your passengers safe on every adventure.

Towing & Utility: Factory Warn® 12,000-lb Winch, Class V Hitch Receiver, Skid Plates, Hill-Start Assist, Spray-In Bedliner – Built to pull, recover, and protect wherever duty calls.

Comfort: Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Premium Cloth Interior, and Remote Start – Rugged on the outside, comfortable on the inside.

The 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon isn't just a heavy-duty truck — it's a symbol of unstoppable strength and adventure-ready performance. Whether you're blazing a trail, working a job site, or hauling your toys to the next destination, the Power Wagon is built to get you there—and back—without compromise.

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.

Used
290,828KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ7FG693484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 290,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 RAM 2500